Headlines: New Education Board appointment, voter address confirmation & rainy weather ahead

Published April 29, 2025 at 6:14 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Governor Stitt is again shaking up the State Board of Education. (KOSU)

Governor’s wildfire task force releases review of last month’s response. (Tulsa World)

State Representatives are digging deeper into Oklahoma’s mental health department. (KOSU)

Energy regulators attack legislation making its way through the Capitol. (KOSU)

Texas lawmakers withdraw funding for the Heartland Flyer. (KOSU)

Supporters and Opponents gather to see and talk to Senator James Lankford. (KOSU)

Muslim Day at the State Capitol celebrates its 11th year. (NewsOK)

The State Election Board is sending address confirmation letters to some voters. (KOSU)

The State of Oklahoma steps into the fight over a wind farm in Osage County. (KOSU)

Parts of Oklahoma are looking at thunderstorms and flooding this week. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
