Headlines: Social studies standards, Fort Gibson Lake bridge closing and Independent Bookstore Day

A Senate leader calls for rejection of new social studies standards. (Oklahoma Voice)

The Department of Education is still cracking down on DEI despite court rulings. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers continue their grilling of the mental health department. (KOSU)

A “bad faith” insurance bill gets new life after ad blitz. (NewsOK)

Senate Appropriations Committee passes bills to get closer to a budget. (KOSU)

Oklahoma State University is seeking $295M for its veterinary medicine college. (KOSU)

Higher education regents discuss tuition and fees. (Tulsa World)

The Trump Administration cancels violence intervention programs. (NewsOK)

Former January 6 Capitol officer speaks at a Tulsa County Democratic fundraiser. (Tulsa World)

Regional climate centers are reopening after protests. (KOSU)

President Trump’s Interior Secretary makes promises to Oklahoma energy leaders. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Arts Council suspends its conference after funding uncertainty. (NewsOK)

Dollar Tree announces it is reopening a Marietta distribution center hit by a tornado. (KOSU)

Federal officials close a bridge over the Fort Gibson Dam in eastern Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Turnpike officials warn of expanding text toll bill scams. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt and the Muscogee Nation Chief exchange accusations. (NewsOK)

The United Keetoowah Band moves a step closer to getting a casino in Tahlequah. (KOSU)

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell touts the state’s diverse economy. (Tulsa World)

Granson of Holocaust survivor tells his story in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

The Thunder pulls off the biggest second-half comeback in NBA playoff history. (NewsOK)

Independent bookstores form an alliance. (Tulsa World)

Five new books from Oklahoma authors are available for Independent Bookstore Day. (KOSU)