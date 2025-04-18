Headlines: Judicial nominating process, OKC Bombing 30 years & Thunder playoff preparatins

Governor Stitt wants more power in picking judges. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers are scrutinizing the mental health agency. (KOSU)

House passes resolution declaring “Christ is King” for the legislature, (Tulsa World)

Legislators advance a bill to have more control over agency rules. (KOSU)

2024 Election bombing co-conspirator pleads guilty. (KOSU)

State treasurer sues the Attorney General over contracts and legal agreements. (NewsOK)

Tulsa shows progress in equality measures. (Tulsa World)

Tomorrow marks 30 years since the OKC Bombing. (NewsOK)

Some OKC Bombing survivors still see threats in America. (AP)

Bombing documentary director dedicates the film to those lost in tragedy. (NewsOK)

Young people are using music to commemorate the OKC Bombing. (KOSU)

The OKC Thunder prepares for playoffs. (NewsOK)