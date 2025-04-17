Headlines: Trump Administration cuts, Measles vaccinations rising & Wichita Mountain Easter Pageant

Cuts by the Trump Administration threatens state weather and climate workers. (KOSU)

Protestors turn ire to Congressman Tom Cole over President’s cuts. (NewsOK)

Feds partially restore family planning grants. (Oklahoma Watch)

New State Board of Education members question “edited” social studies standards. (NewsOK)

Health officials are monitoring measles situation as US exceeds 700 cases. (NewsOK)

Measles vaccinations are rising in the state. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor Stitt assures public of continued mental health services. (Tulsa World)

House Speaker announces another probe of the mental health department. (NewsOK)

Advancing education bills include cell phone ban and antisemitism. (Tulsa World)

A House committee passes ban on lab grown meat. (Tulsa World)

The newly elected Oklahoma County commissioner tours the county jail. (KOSU)

Man behind the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma is appearing in court this summer. (KOSU)

Tulsa and TPD face lawsuit from a man ruled innocent. (Tulsa World)

US sees record number of tornadoes in 2025, but more could be coming. (NewsOK)

Disaster loans are available from SBA for last November’s tornadoes. (NewsOK)

As a land grant institute, OSU is supporting the state’s food economy. (KOSU)

Rogers State taps Liberty University dean as its next president. (NewsOK)

OKC National Memorial and Museum moves forward with a $12M expansion. (KOSU)

Theatrical play brings testimony of the OKC bombing to a new generation. (KOSU)

Easter pageant near Lawton celebrates 100 years of telling the passion of Christ. (NewsOK)