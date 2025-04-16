Headlines: Mental health hearing, Cyndi Munson running for governor & “Boys from Oklahoma”

Lawmakers plan a hearing on the state mental health agency finances. (KOSU)

The Trump Administration is cutting funds for minority farmers. (KOSU)

House committee advances Republican priority bills. (Tulsa World)

The leader of the State House Democrats enters the race for governor. (KOSU)

Senator Markwayne Mullin talks about health issues with his family. (Tulsa World)

Authorities are halting a hydropower plant in southeast Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Turnpike fees are impacting Osage tobacco compact talks. (Tulsa World)

Elderly man injured by OKC police files lawsuit against officer, city and AG. (NewsOK)

Protestors find no one to protest at the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. (NewsOK)

Union Schools announces return of some bus routes. (Tulsa World)

OKC housing numbers show a healthy real estate market. (NewsOK)

Rain could cause issues for the Easter weekend. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Jewish community celebrates Passover. amid price hikes (NewsOK)

This week marks 90 years since “Black Sunday” during the dust bowl. (KOSU)

GalaxyCon in OKC next month is bringing big-name celebrities. (NewsOK)

Stillwater makes history with “Boys from Oklahoma” concert series. (NewsOK)