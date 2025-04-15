Headlines: Mental health funding, new Supreme Court justice & Indigenous language classes

The state’s mental health agency calls for an additional $6.2M. (KOSU)

Tulsa’s 911 center adds mental health clinicians. (Tulsa World)

Elderly housing surge shows urgency for senior living options. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt picks a Woodward lawyer for the state high court. (KOSU)

Engineers find poor and unsuitable soil at site for new Oklahoma County jail. (NewsOK)

Edmond Public Schools hires a new superintendent. (KOSU)

State Capitol commemorates “Black Sunday” dust bowl event in 1935. (Tulsa World)

Stevie Nicks is coming in concert to OKC. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans can help safeguard migrating birds. (KOSU)

Easter chocolate is getting more expensive. (KOSU)

Young people are finding new benefits in learning an Indigenous language. (KOSU)