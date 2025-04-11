Headlines: OKC measles exposure, potty training bill & Thunder versus Jazz

The state announces a possible measles exposure at an OKC Aldi Store. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma and the Muscogee Nation hit a stalemate in compact talks. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt explains his executive order concerning contractors. (Tulsa World)

Tax cut bill moves a step closer to the Governor’s desk. (Tulsa World)

House keeps alive two income tax reform bills. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers put a pause on legislation regarding storm chasers. (KOSU)

Senate committee advances bill to deal with abandoned oil wells. (KOSU)

A bill requiring children to be toilet trained before pre-K dies in committee. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma prepares to join other states in suing over federal cuts to libraries. (NewsOK)

Mental health advocates worry over federal cuts. (KOSU)

Oklahoma drops mental health providers. (Tulsa World)

An organization is educating Oklahomans on reproductive health care. (KOSU)

A Tulsa man’s family sues after his death at the state penitentiary. (NewsOK)

Oklahomans are facing a deadline to get a Real ID. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County diversion program graduates seven women. (KOSU)

Heartland Chappel near the OKC bombing is rededicated. (NewsOK)

The Thunder gets ready for its penultimate game of the 2025 regular season. (NewsOK)