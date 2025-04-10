© 2025 KOSU
Headlines: State Contract Workers, Boys From Oklahoma & Thunder home-court advantage

Published April 10, 2025 at 6:24 AM CDT
Local headlines for Thursday, April 10, 2025

Governor Stitt signs an executive order on agency contractors. (NewsOK)

The governor pitches his legislative agenda to Broken Arrow business leaders. (Tulsa World)

Stitt and House Speaker fight over Forestry Service letter. (NewsOK)

State House releases its “DOGE ideas of note.” (Oklahoma Voice)

House and Senate disagree over regulating wind farms. (Oklahoma Voice)

House committee shrugs off a controversial homeless bill. (Tulsa World)

Committee votes against tribal toll collection bill. (Tulsa World)

Bill to explore an in-state athletic conference advances out of a Senate committee. (Tulsa World)

Nonprofits are raising concerns about federal budget cuts. (NewsOK)

Judge allows other tribes to join the Muscogee Nation’s jurisdiction lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County swears in its first Black man as commissioner. (NewsOK)

OKC is getting a second Trader Joes. (NewsOK)

Okeene rattlesnake festival begins. (NewsOK)

Stillwater is getting ready for a massive crowd of Red Dirt music fans this weekend. (KOSU)

Thunder secures home-court advantage in playoffs with win against the Suns. (NewsOK)

