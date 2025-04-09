Headlines: Forestry Service fight, junk food in SNAP & Thunder beats the Lakers

The fight between Governor Stitt and the Forestry Services increases. (KOSU)

The Trump Administration wants more logging in Oklahoma's national forests. (KOSU)

Catholic Charities’ refugee resettlement program hit hard by Trump Administration. (NewsOK)

Trump’s DOGE cuts to humanities cost OU more than $1M. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma college students are seeing their visas revoked. (KOSU)

Oklahoma A&M regents spent nearly $70K on meals and more. (Oklahoma Voice)

The Tulsa Public School Board approves a Parents’ Bill of Rights. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers are considering bills to ban cell phones in schools. (NewsOK)

House committee advances DEI and Tulsa higher education bills. (Tulsa World)

Tribal leaders are raising concerns about a turnpike bill at the State Capitol. (KOSU)

Food access advocates worry about limits on SNAP. (KOSU)

Thailand officials arrest a Norman native for allegedly insulting the monarchy. (KOSU)

CBS and NPR personality Mo Rocca is coming to Tulsa Community College. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s Cry Baby Hill development faces delays. (Tulsa World)

The OKC Thunder nears the end of the season with a win against the Lakers. (NewsOK)