Headlines: Catholic charter school, recreational marijuana petition & Native Language fair

Governor Stitt is hoping for a favorable ruling on a Catholic charter school. (KOSU)

TPS celebrates removal of 13 schools from federal watch list. (Tulsa World)

Stitt doubles down on his criticism of the Forestry Service. (KOSU)

Legislation looks to remove cedar trees. (Tulsa World)

Senate bill to limit virtual learning advances in a House committee. (NewsOK)

House passes amended initiative petition bill. (Tulsa World)

Recreational marijuana supporters create an initiative petition. (KOSU)

An OKC lawmaker’s resignation sparks a special election. (Oklahoma Voice)

Mental health funding resumes for COPES in Tulsa. (KOSU)

DEQ employees are forced to return to work with now. (KOSU)

Black farmers see funds from discrimination programs frozen by the federal government. (KOSU)

Congressman Frank Lucas wants to avoid cuts in the Aviation Academy. (Oklahoma Watch)

Senator Markwayne Mullin suggests violence to stop “fake news”. (NewsOK)

US Postal Service changes could impact Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

An international space company is coming to Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City resolution promises $34M if Olympic events are canceled. (KOSU)

Oklahoma faith leader takes her message to a national stage. (NewsOK)

“Boys from Oklahoma” stars are joining the state Music Hall of Fame. (NewsOK)

The Sam Noble Museum is hosting an Indigenous language fair. (KOSU)