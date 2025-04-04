Headlines: Oklahoma tariff concerns, recreational marijuana petition & state flag centennial
Local headlines for Friday, April 4, 2025
Uncertainty looms over impact of President Trump’s tariffs. (NewsOK)
State food and beverage industry braces for tariffs. (NewsOK)
Oklahoma Humanities worries about cuts from the federal government. (KOSU)
Concerns are rising over Governor Stitt’s DOGE-OK. (KOSU)
Public schools in the state are expanding off-campus religious instruction. (KOSU)
House panel advances antisemitism bill. (Tulsa World)
The Senate passes nuclear power generation study. (Tulsa World)
Conservative activist draws support and protest during appearance at OU. (NewsOK)
Report shows green energy surpassed coal production last year. (KOSU)
Group files paperwork for a recreational marijuana initiative petition. (Tulsa World)
ODOT begins work on Tulsa traffic henge at I-44 and US-75. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its state flag. (KOSU)