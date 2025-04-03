Headlines: Storm cleanup, Ryan Walters’ lawsuits & Thunder beats the Pistons

Northeast OK residents are cleaning up after storms. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma could see more severe storms and flooding into the weekend. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt considers elimination of the Forestry Service after fires. (KOSU)

Governor's DOGE-OK points out $157M in wasteful grants. (NewsOK)

Stitt says his “religious freedom” executive order is in line with the courts. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Ryan Walters sits at the center of religious freedom lawsuits. (Oklahoma Voice)

An Oklahoma nonprofit files Open Meetings lawsuit against Walters. (NewsOK)

State Health Department reports another measles case. (NewsOK)

Health officials raise concerns about federal funding cuts. (KOSU)

Bartlesville police officer faces lawsuit in shooting. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma launches autonomous lawn mowers around the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa hopes to have its transitional housing facility open this summer. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee officials say the tribe has had a $3.1B state impact. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma has a record five James Bearc culinary award finalists. (NewsOK)

Thuner moves closer to 70-win season with win over the Pistons. (NewsOK)