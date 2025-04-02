Headlines: Another measles case, religion in schools & marijuana initiative petition

State health officials announce another case of measles. (KOSU)

A $43M shortfall at the state mental health agency could impact providers. (Oklahoma Voice)

Community gathers to memorialize 80 who died while homeless. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma sets a date for the next execution of a death row inmate. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tariffs could be detrimental to local car dealers. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt issues an executive order loosening enforcement on religion in schools. (KOSU)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters sues a national group over prayer in schools. (KOSU)

Bills helping sexual assault victims advance at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Legislation to ban food additives stalls in the State Senate. (Tulsa World)

Election results are coming in from yesterday’s voting. (KOSU)

Cannabis advocacy group is pushing another marijuana initiative petition. (NewsOK)