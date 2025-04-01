Headlines: Church, state separation lawsuit, medical marijuana bills & Thunder beats the Bulls

Superintendent Ryan Walters sues a separation of church and state national group. (Tulsa World)

Democrats are working to block Ryan Walters’ new social studies standards. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor and AG trade jabs over a Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s former forestry director is challenging accusations from Stitt. (NewsOK)

Legislators want to reduce the number of red cedars in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

House leaders propose a $107M cut in the FY2026 budget. (KOSU)

Bills backed by the Democrats are seeing some success at the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

The Senate refuses to take up moratorium on executions. (Tulsa World)

Bills heading to the State Senate target green energy, eminent domain and more. (KOSU)

Medical marijuana bills get mixed results. (Tulsa World)

New estimates show Oklahoma’s illicit marijuana market tops $100B. (The Frontier)

State Opioid Board plans a new set of grants to local entities. (KOSU)

Tulsa leaders want to know about mental health cuts from the state. (Tulsa World)

Meteorologists say this week’s storms could bring big hail and winds. (NewsOK)

Hundreds attend the memorial service for David Boren. (NewsOK)

New documentary series shares first-hand account of the OKC bombing. (NewsOK)

Meet the Cheyenne and Arapaho’s “friendly buffalo”. (KOSU)

OKC Tunder stays on path to 70-win season in blow out of the Bulls. (NewsOK)