Headlines: Food bank cuts, Stillwater animal shelter & OKC Olympic venue

Food banks are facing empty shelves after cuts from the USDA. (NewsOK)

About 780 bills survive the latest deadline at the State Capitol. (KOSU)

Republicans focus on cellphones and education bills. (Tulsa World)

Legislation allowing the denial of care by providers advances. (NewsOK)

Author of recall election bill promises changes. (NewsOK)

House leader calls for a level one trauma center in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Stillwater voters are deciding the fate of a new animal shelter. (KOSU)

Another candidate enters race for governor. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma cuts funding for two key programs. (Tulsa World)

Two men face charges for spilling raw sewage into Oklahoma creek. (KOSU)

Corrections Department faces straining budgets amid aging populations. (Oklahoma Watch)

Bryan County sheriff dies at his home in Durant. (NewsOK)

Graduates say prison ministry is transforming lives. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County hires a DOGE-like efficiency manager. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa School initiative hopes for more teachers. (Tulsa World)

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower in Bartlesville goes to auction May 6. (Tulsa World)

Tulsan’s journey on “American Idol” continues. (Tulsa World)

Former Thunder star expands interest in OKC. (NewsOK)

The Sooner Women’s basketball season comes to an end in the NCAA tournament. (Tulsa World)

OKC officially becomes a 2028 Olympic venue. (NewsOK)