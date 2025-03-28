Headlines: Firefighters’ reactions, abortion-inducing drugs & Thunder beats the Grizzlies

Oklahoma firefighters are criticizing the resignation of the State Forester. (KOSU)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters blames another agency for meeting postponement. (KOSU)

Oklahoma moves a step closer to banning lab-grown meat. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt opposes state sports betting bills. (Oklahoma Voice)

Questions remain over wind farm set back rules at the State Capitol. (KOSU)

The State Senate is getting a bill to lower insulin prices. (KOSU)

Legislation to crack down on “forever chemicals” could increase local water bills. (Tulsa World)

Representatives pass a bill to give a boost to OKPOP. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt nominates a Tulsa Businessman to the OSU A&M Regents. (Oklahoma Voice)

State Supreme Court suspends the law license of an ex-Rogers County prosecutor. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County sheriff calls for resignation of district judge. (NewsOK)

Edmond is working to eliminate discriminatory residency ordinances. (NewsOK)

Some tribal members are getting PlatePay bills. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma bird watchers are helping scientists. (KOSU)

Parts of the Midwest and Great Plains are facing more drought this year. (KOSU)

New local books are hitting the shelf in time for spring. (KOSU)

The OKC Thunder gets nearer to 70 wins after defeat of the Grizzlies. (NewsOK)