Headlines: Forestry leader resigning, Dept. of Ed. Bonuses & Thunder’s 70-win hunt

The head of the state forestry department resigns after wildfires. (KOSU)

Fires are still burning in Jenks contributing to unhealthy air quality. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma leaders want direct access to federal education funding. (Oklahoma Voice)

Superintendent Ryan Walters rejects agenda items from new board members. (NewsOK)

Walters gave education staff $600K in bonuses. (Oklahoma Watch)

Union Public School District plans to cut bus service amid driver shortage. (Tulsa World)

OSU Board hires a crisis consultant with ties to the governor. (Oklahoma Voice)

Governor Stitt nominates a venture capitalist to the OSU/A&M Board of Regents. (NewsOK)

Stitt is expressing skepticism over sports betting bills. (Tulsa World)

Representatives kill legislation to drop daylight savings time. (Tulsa World)

Senators approve bill to create a flat tax rate. (Tulsa World)

State House passes regulations on green energy. (Tulsa World)

Senate approves bill to on birth control prescriptions. (Tulsa World)

Early voting begins today in 71 of the state’s 77 counties. (KOSU)

Former Oklahoma Congressman Wes Watkins dies at the age of 86. (Oklahoma Voice)

Former President Bill Clinton is speaking at the OKC Bombing ceremony. (NewsOK)

St. Francis opens a “safe haven” for surrendered babies. (Tulsa World)

City of Jenks is getting nearly $139M from the state for infrastructure. (Tulsa World)

Nonstop flights to the Caribbean are coming to OKC. (KOSU)

The Thunder gears up for its final ten games of the regular season. (NewsOK)