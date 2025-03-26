Headlines: New measles cases, anti-abortion fetus video & Thunder’s 60th win

State health officials are reporting 9 new measles cases in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Lawmakers advance a bill requiring students to watch an anti-abortion fetus video. (KOSU)

The Senate approves a revised homeless shelter bill. (Tulsa World)

Legislation moving to the House creates standards for county jails. (KOSU)

A ban on lab-grown meat passes the State House. (Tulsa World)

Both chambers pass bills to reduce the number of election days. (KOSU)

The US Supreme Court is considering Oklahoma’s plan to meet federal smog standards. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt gets list of three possible State Supreme Court justices. (NewsOK)

The Tulsa School District is considering its policy with a nonprofit after audit. (Tulsa World)

Norman Regional Hospital Board opts to try and stay independent. (NewsOK)

The state honor seven troopers for saving a woman’s life. (Tulsa World)

The Cherokee Nation gives $7.6M in car tag revenue to schools. (Tulsa World)

Baha’i faith rapper’s interactive concert hopes to unite people. (NewsOK)

The cast of “The Outsiders” musical visit the iconic House Museum in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

YMCA plans a new North Side facility in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

OKC awards a demolition contract for a new downtown arena. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Wesleyan University falls to the College of Idaho in the NAIA Championship. (AP)

The season ends for the OSU Men’s Basketball team in the NIT. (Tulsa World)

The Thunder gets its NBA best 60th win in victory over the Sacramento Kings. (NewsOK)