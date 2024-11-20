Headlines: State buys Trump Bibles, State question opens primaries & Jelly Roll visits Oklahoma

Purchase orders show SDE spent nearly $25K for 532 Trump Bibles. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public School students improved their test scores. (Tulsa World)

New state question would open primaries to everyone. (KOSU)

Storm debris pickup begins in SE Oklahoma City. (KOSU)

Moore Police employ dog to help with mental health. (KOSU)

VA officials plan to name the new downtown Tulsa hospital after Jim Inhofe. (Tulsa World)

OSU says it plans to name a new research complex after T. Boone Pickens. (NewsOK)

Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust offers grants for community health projects. (KOSU)

OK-POP fundraising nears its halfway point. (Tulsa World)

Airport officials are opposing plans for an OKC skyscraper. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City picks a pastor to fill Ward Seven seat. (NewsOK)

OKC approves acreage donation for a MAPS4 stadium. (NewsOK)

Tulsa is hosting the National Senor Games in 2027. (Tulsa World)

Thunder falls to Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs. (NewsOK)

Mattel holds a new Barbie unveiling in Pawhuska. (KOSU)

OK Kids Korral gets a visit from Country musician Jelly Roll. (NewsOK)