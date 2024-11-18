Headlines: Walters’ video declined, straight party voting & Thunder loss to Mavericks

Oklahoma schools decline to share a video from Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s delegation splits its vote on Social Security measure. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Sheriff faces questions over his reelection campaign. (NewsOK)

Straight party voting declines. (Oklahoma Watch)

Incoming Trump Administration could mean a slowdown in wind energy. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt begins program to deport criminals who are also undocumented. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Jail CEO says mental health agency is falling short for detainees. (NewsOK)

Investigation shows a surge in Oklahoma police chase deaths. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa and State officials work to tackle rape kit backlog. (Tulsa World)

Childcare facilities are facing burdensome licensing requirements. (KOSU)

Oklahoma is bracing for a spike in evictions. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa says it has yet to find lead water lines. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is closing its last tollbooth on Wednesday. (Tulsa World)

Meteorologists are expecting a cold front, but don’t expect to see snow. (NewsOK)

New state rules take aim at swimming pools. (NewsOK)

Bartlesville’s Price Tower gets pulled from auction again. (Tulsa World)

Infrastructure law brings federal funds to OKC. (NewsOK)

Investigators find a new species of bee in Oklahoma and Texas. (NewsOK)

Indiana University works to repatriate Pawnee Nation items. (KOSU)

New documentary from a Choctaw filmmaker focuses on the Kiamichi River. (KOSU)

SGA and Thunder fall short against the Dallas Mavericks. (NewsOK)