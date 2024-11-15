Headlines: Ryan Walters’ prayer video, inmate mental health settlement & Maria Tallchief Barbie

State Superintendent Ryan Walters mandates video of him praying for Donald Trump. (KOSU)

The State Department of Education says it purchased 500 Bibles for classrooms. (KOSU)

Some schools are choosing to not offer AP classes despite a new law. (KOSU)

A new FAFSA rule requires 2025 graduates to apply before graduation. (NewsOK)

The State Senate’s new leader reflects on the coming legislative session. (KOSU)

Governor and AG come to a resolution in lawsuit over mental health for inmates. (KOSU)

The Oklahoma County Jail plans to appeal a ruling on health inspections. (NewsOK)

Auditor finds financial woes in the city of Lindsay. (KOSU)

Outgoing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gives his final State of the City Address. (Tulsa World)

OSU plans a no-cost health clinic tomorrow in Sapulpa. (KOSU)

Economists worry Trump plans could cost the state. (NewsOK)

Downtown OKC road closures are coming as Thunder arena project begins. (NewsOK)

University of Tulsa hosts SportsCenter broadcast. (Tulsa World)

New Barbie honors Oklahoma ballerina Maria Tallchief. (NewsOK)