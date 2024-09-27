Headlines: Ryan Walters Bibles, Emmanuel Littlejohn execution & Tulsa State Fair

State Superintendent Ryan Walters wants $6M in taxpayer funds for Bibles. (KOSU)

Walters calls on $500K for school staff gun lessons. (NewsOK)

SBE again chooses to not go into executive session. (NewsOK)

Shawnee superintendent faces state hearing. (NewsOK)

Walters says the Board is investigating Edmond School’s flag policy. (NewsOK)

State Board of Education ends in-person monthly reports from TPS. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma follows through with its third execution of 2024. (KOSU)

Event in OKC’s Military Park mourns those lost to homicide. (NewsOK)

Norman seeks new location for a permanent homeless shelter. (KOSU)

DHS removes rule to change day care reimbursement rates. (Oklahoma Voice)

Tulsa conservatives size up the two contenders for mayor. (Tulsa World)

OKC Apple Store union workers ratify contract with tech giant. (KOSU)

OKC’s Plaza District turns 25-years-old. (NewsOK)

The State Fair comes to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)