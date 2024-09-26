Headlines: Ryan Walters lawsuit, Littlejohn execution looming & hail damage

Court rules against State Superintendent Ryan Walters in TV news lawsuit. (KOSU)

The Muscogee Nation makes arguments against an Alabama tribe. (KOSU)

Oklahoma prepares for third execution of 2024. (The Frontier)

Wagoner County settles lawsuit over female inmate death. (Tulsa World)

Residents appeal Tulsa rezoning of homeless care center. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Tourism District gets hacked at a cost of nearly $192K. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Chamber holds summit to focus on education. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City investors look to buy the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C. (NewsOK)

Storm shows how hail of any size can cause a lot of damage. (NewsOK)