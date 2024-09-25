Headlines: Cherokee tribal tags, Muskogee burial lawsuit & new Thunder arena

Cherokee leader raises concerns about stalemate over tribal tag compacts. (KOSU)

Muskogee Nation appears in court over burial site in Alabama. (KOSU)

Osage Nation partners with U.S. Census Bureau. (Tulsa World)

Environmental officials clear Lawton over fishkill in East Cache Creek. (KOSU)

Health officials call on the state Supreme Court to rule over surprise jail inspections. (NewsOK)

Health officials launch new provider director for people in the health insurance marketplace. (KOSU)

AG Drummond appeals to reinstate Oklahoma’s immigration law. (KOSU)

Senator Lankford blocks resolution on abortion rights. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt returns to work after heart surgery. (KOSU)

Violence intervention conference “Peace Needs” is coming to OKC this week. (NewsOK)

Tulsa School Board gives superintendent her first evaluation. (Tulsa World)

Four Oklahoma schools receive national Blue Ribbon honors. (NewsOK)

Officials plan to widen Turner Turnpike and add a service plaza. (Oklahoma Voice)

Federal funds are helping OSU study how weather impacts drones. (KOSU)

School sports association suspends enforcing link transfer rule. (Tulsa World)

OKC approves contract for new Thunder arena. (NewsOK)