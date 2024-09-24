Headlines: Ryan Walters lawsuit, turnpike customer scams & wind turbine recycling
Local headlines for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
An OKC television station is suing State Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KOSU)
Racial slur by students rattles the community of Tishomingo. (NewsOK)
The daughter of a targeted Edmond teacher writes letter to SBE. (NewsOK)
Drummond appeals injunction of state’s anti-immigration law. (Tulsa World)
Pennsylvania GOP lawmaker sues Oklahoma historian for defamation. (NewsOK)
Officials warn of scam against turnpike customers. (KOSU)
Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust calls for tobacco tax increase. (Tulsa World)
Oklahoma is getting $3.5M for mental health. (KOSU)
United Keetoowah Band signs agreement with Indian Health Services. (Tulsa World)
Delaware Nation is working with OU to digitize artifacts. (KOSU)
The first days of fall bring cooler temperatures to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)
Facility in Woodward works to recycle wind turbines. (KOSU)