Headlines: Oklahoma school threats, Indigenous voter initiative & OKC Zoo fish
Local headlines for Friday, September 20, 2024
Oklahoma schools face increasing threats of violence. (KOSU)
Tulsa Schools are adding more security. (Tulsa World)
Prosecutor in Tulsa faces accusations from domestic violence victims. (Oklahoma Voice)
Tulsa Housing Authority freezes housing applications. (KOSU)
Lawmakers hold interim study on a lack of child care. (Tulsa World)
Grant helps in statewide initiative to increase Indigenous Oklahoma voters. (KOSU)
Cherokee Tribe celebrates the opening of a new soundstage. (KOSU)
A suicide prevention program in Oklahoma is getting national attention. (NewsOK)
OU Health is helping Ukrainian surgeons with reconstructive care. (KOSU)
New Tulsa downtown investment could bring in $30M. (Tulsa World)
A $3M Mega Millions lotters ticket sold in Bartlesville. (NewsOK)
The Oklahoma City Zoo makes a home for threatened fish from our state. (KOSU)