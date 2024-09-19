Headlines: Voter registration purge, Catholic charter school & OU conference play

Governor Stitt says more than 450K Oklahoma voters purged from rolls since 2021. (KOSU)

Catholic charter school wants more time to appeal to U.S. Supreme Court. (Tulsa World)

Ninnekah Schools settles $7.5M sexual abuse lawsuit. (KOSU)

PSO plans to purchase a power plant in Jenks. (KOSU)

Local experts say interest rate cuts are generally a good thing. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s WIC program plans to switch baby formula brand. (KOSU)

Two Tulsans chosen as Obama Foundation Leaders. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa breaks ground on new Animal Welfare Shelter. (Tulsa World)

Designers are discussing space for OKC mental health and substance abuse services. (NewsOK)

An artist offers a new concept for Cry Baby Hill statue. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa firm linked to the late Tito Jackson move forward with plans. (Tulsa World)

Nationwide poll ranks Tulsa’s Oktoberfest as number one. (Tulsa World)

New online Toby Keith store features “premium” foods. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Nation unveils its new sound stage. (Tulsa World)

Jewish community breaks ground on new center at the University of Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Norman approves a new entertainment district for OU. (Tulsa World)

Sooners gear up for first conference game since joining the SEC. (Tulsa World)