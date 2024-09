Headlines: Norman turnpike extension, election board packages & Cherokee citizens map

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to revise its Norman extension design. (NewsOK)

A second female inmate claims Survivors Act in reason for early release. (NewsOK)

Estate of Terence Crutcher files appeal after dismissal in lower court. (Tulsa World)

Schools in Oklahoma make security changes after online threats. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s Election Board among several in U.S. targeted by suspicious packages. (KOSU)

A new COVID variant has yet to be detected in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

History points to little likelihood of presidential candidate visits to Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Housing Authority temporarily closes some wait lists for vouchers. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s WIC program switches baby formula to Similac. (NewsOK)

Two Tulsa-based education programs receive grants. (Tulsa World)

PSO plans to buy Green County Energy plant in Jenks. (Tulsa World)

OKC School Board honors late minister and civil rights leader. (NewsOK)

G.T. Bynum celebrates his last 918 Day as Tulsa Mayor. (Tulsa World)

OKC public transit picks new director. (NewsOK)

The Cherokee Nation releases a new map showing where citizens live. (Tulsa World)