© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Todd Hiett concerns, Race Massacre graves & Native representation at the Emmys

Published September 17, 2024 at 6:14 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Lawmakers call for disqualification of Oklahoma County Commissioner Todd Hiett. (KOSU)

Southeast Oklahoma residents say they’re fed up with their lawmaker. (KOSU)

A legislative committee hears complaints about the juvenile justice system. (Tulsa World)

Exit of Oklahoma County Commissioner could impact jail and budget. (NewsOK)

U.S. Postal Service cancels plan for move from Tulsa to OKC. (Tulsa World)

Former Norman teacher grades the State Board’s revocation order. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma ranks near the bottom for vaccinations. (NewsOK)

Race Massacre graves search resume near the Arkansas River. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Tribe plans law to help with housing. (KOSU)

Claremore resident and recording artist Tito Jackson dies at 70. (Tulsa World)

Indigenous talent falls short at the Emmy Awards. (KOSU)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content