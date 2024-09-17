Headlines: Todd Hiett concerns, Race Massacre graves & Native representation at the Emmys

Lawmakers call for disqualification of Oklahoma County Commissioner Todd Hiett. (KOSU)

Southeast Oklahoma residents say they’re fed up with their lawmaker. (KOSU)

A legislative committee hears complaints about the juvenile justice system. (Tulsa World)

Exit of Oklahoma County Commissioner could impact jail and budget. (NewsOK)

U.S. Postal Service cancels plan for move from Tulsa to OKC. (Tulsa World)

Former Norman teacher grades the State Board’s revocation order. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma ranks near the bottom for vaccinations. (NewsOK)

Race Massacre graves search resume near the Arkansas River. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Tribe plans law to help with housing. (KOSU)

Claremore resident and recording artist Tito Jackson dies at 70. (Tulsa World)

Indigenous talent falls short at the Emmy Awards. (KOSU)