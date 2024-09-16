Headlines: Ryan Walters travel, Shawnee marijuana growers & college football polling

News agency uncovers travel records by Walters and his staff. (Fox25)

Grand jury investigates COVID misspending by Superintendent Ryan Walters. (NewsOK)

Talks in Walters defamation lawsuit come to an end. (NewsOK)

Rally over 7-year-old’s hair cut during class goes viral. (KOSU)

A nonprofit wants young people to be anti-bullying heroes. (NewsOK)

Teacher faces loss of license after 5-year-old family photo. (Oklahoma Watch)

Four and five-year-old children are forced to do lockdown drills. (Tulsa World)

Study shows light gun laws are leading to high suicide rates in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Shawnee is forcing marijuana dispensaries to pay for a separate license. (NewsOK)

State Health Department removes Narcan vending machines. (KOSU)

Oklahoma ranks sixth highest for poverty rate in the country. (KOSU)

Tulsa taxpayers on hook face about $40K bill for mayoral recount. (Tulsa World)

The Ethics Commission allows campaign funds to pay for childcare. (Tulsa World)

Edmond hopes passage of $231M city bond. (NewsOK)

Cleveland County officials blame the sheriff for job cuts. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers hold interim study to refund the defunct McAlester prison rodeo. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners feud heads to state high court. (Tulsa World)

Federal judge requests evidence in poultry pollution lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Food inflation is declining, but prices remain a topic in presidential campaigns. (KOSU)

Oklahoma religious leaders are raising concerns about Christian nationalism. (NewsOK)

Woman arrested during 2020 Trump rally speak about the charges. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa officials explain rust color sheen on Zink Lake. (Tulsa World)

Gilcrease Museum returns 149-year-old printing press to the Cherokee Tribe. (Tulsa World)

OU hospital in Tulsa offers a degree for future cancer research leaders. (Tulsa World)

Starbucks considers opening in downtown OKC. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma therapists are using Dungeons & Dragons to improve mental health. (KOSU)

NFL player’s traffic stop raises questions about procedure after getting pulled over. (NewsOK)

Cowboys drop in latest AP college football poll while Sooners hold steady. (Tulsa World)