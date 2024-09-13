Headlines: Walters defends license revocation, Oklahoma County jail site & Native Representation at the Emmys

Superintendent Ryan Walters defends license revocation of a former Norman teacher. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt calls on schools to crack down on cell phone use. (Oklahoma Voice)

Group says schools need to change the way they deal with repeated student absences. (KOSU)

Union Public Schools seeks help with chronic absenteeism. (Tulsa World)

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency details the focus of its SDE probe. (NewsOK)

LOFT says Medicaid spending in Oklahoma is among the lowest in the nation. (KOSU)

Health agency moves forward without COVID funding. (Tulsa World)

State lawmakers discuss the expanded use of license plates readers on highways. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa mayor candidate says he didn’t consult with conspiracy theorist on recount. (Tulsa World)

Site assessment shows an Oklahoma County jail site as “very clean”. (NewsOK)

The company behind a Broken Arrow amphitheater plan a groundbreaking. (Tulsa World)

The OKC State Fair is implementing a youth curfew. (KOSU)

Fun takes flight on the first day of the State Fair. (NewsOK)

Film studio plots next step as Cox Center demolition nears. (NewsOK)

This weekend’s Emmy Awards recognizes Indigenous representation. (KOSU)