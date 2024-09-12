Headlines: Minimum wage delay, Tulsa homeless center & State Fair activities

Governor Stitt delays minimum wage state question for nearly two years. (KOSU)

Judge dismisses challenge in southeast Oklahoma runoff election. (KOSU)

A report on the State Department of Education is coming out next month. (Tulsa World)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond wants warning labels on social media. (KOSU)

Oklahoman and Jan. 6 defendant claims retaliation after Rep. Brecheen visit. (Tulsa World)

An amended complaint filed in jail death of Norman business owner. (Oklahoma Watch)

New poll shows VP Kamala Harris could win Oklahoma County. (NewsOK)

Online poll shows Vice President Harris the winner on Tuesday’s debate. (NewsOK)

An anti-ESG organization faces scrutiny. (NewsOK)

Southeast Oklahoma residents are opposing a new hydropower plant. (KOSU)

Chickasaw Nation raises concerns about food shortage after USDA decision. (KOSU)

Cherokee leaders are considering a takeover of Claremore hospital. (Tulsa World)

The Cherokee Nation buys 10 new ambulances. (Tulsa World)

A new homeless center is coming to Tulsa. (KOSU)

“We Are Land Grant” focuses on aerospace, drones and severe weather. (KOSU)

A Tulsa nonprofit cat rescue is getting $30K from Tito’s vodka. (Tulsa World)

Activities this weekend at the OKC State Fair. (NewsOK)