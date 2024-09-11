© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Tulsa mayoral recount, Skiatook teacher fired & OKC State Fair

Published September 11, 2024
Local headlines for Wednesday, September 11, 2024

A Tulsa mayoral recount ends as all attention now turns to November. (KOSU)

State Supreme Court denies rehearing for Tulsa Race Massacre victims. (Tulsa World)

Jury finds a Trump rally protestor not guilty. (Tulsa World)

Jimcy McGirt appears before a judge for arraignment. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Jail’s health clinic is leaving the facility. (The Frontier)

Skiatook terminates teacher who assigned religious homework. (Tulsa World)

Edmond School Board discusses its policy on vehicles flying flags. (NewsOK)

Langston University plans an expansion with new allocations from state lawmakers. (KOSU)

Norman turnpike opponents say the OTA broke state laws. (NewsOK)

A state agency wants to help with doctor burnout. (KOSU)

Tulsa approves zoning for a homeless care facility. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert is resigning her position. (KOSU)

Tulsa residents are raising concerns about a 21-foot-tall crying baby statue. (Tulsa World)

The OKC State Fair opens tomorrow with hot days ahead. (NewsOK)

Fairgoers can cool off with Disney on Ice shows. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
