Headlines: Tulsa mayoral recount, Blanchard charter school & "By the Fire We Carry"

A recount in the race for Tulsa Mayor enters day four. (Tulsa World)

The man behind McGirt v. Oklahoma is heading to court today. (KOSU)

Changes are coming to the Tulsa County juvenile justice center. (Tulsa World)

Judge accused in drive by shootings resigns after a dementia diagnosis. (NewsOK)

Board approves new charter school site in the city of Blanchard. (KOSU)

A State Senator urges the Statewide Charter Board to focus on kids, not politics. (Tulsa World)

A new Governor Stitt task force focuses on student potential. (NewsOK)

A new report finds Oklahoma graduates are staying and working in the state. (Oklahoma Voice)

The U.S. employment rate is reflecting trends in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

OKC Apple Store union workers reach tentative deal with tech company. (KOSU)

American Airlines plans to add 300 jobs to its maintenance facility. (Tulsa World)

A water main break impacts nearly 10,000 customers yesterday. (NewsOK)

Documentary shows German students learning from Oklahomans. (NewsOK)

The largest fee-to-trust in Oklahoma has been approved for the Osage Nation Ranch. (KOSU)

Teepee Drive-In on Route 66 in Sapulpa plans to air “Reservation Dogs” episodes. (Tulsa World)

A new book focuses on tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma. (KOSU)