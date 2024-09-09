Headlines: Department of Education investigation, Tulsa mayoral race & Frank Eaton statue

A state lawmaker hopes to end an SDE probe before he leaves office. (Oklahoma Voice)

A federal judge wants explanation on Norman teacher’s license revocation. (NewsOK)

Atheist organization calls Walters’ Bible mandate “indoctrination”. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma tribes wrestle with new license plate law. (KOSU)

State employment agency works to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tulsa World)

The new director for Veterans’ Affairs looks to priorities to the agency. (Tulsa World)

Mayoral recount hits halfway mark with few changes. (Tulsa World)

Democrats bar mayoral candidate Karen Keith from its voter database. (Tulsa World)

A second Tulsa mayoral forum is coming up next month. (Tulsa World)

Smaller Oklahoma municipalities are struggling with homelessness. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s Board of Adjustment considers a new homeless center. (Tulsa World)

Authorities want wake-up call after teen shooting. (Tulsa World)

Report finds prison guards falsified records after three inmates died. (The Frontier)

FBI cites a warning by a prisoner before cellmate ended up dead. (NewsOK)

Hinton’s reopened prison isn’t paying off. (Oklahoma Watch)

A prison newspaper is helping inmates live a life of purpose. (NewsOK)

An organization providing grief counseling is expanding. (KOSU)

Mobile health clinics are hitting the road to provide services across OKC area. (NewsOK)

A northeast OKC church remembers its long-time pastor. (NewsOK)

Two Oologah grads are finalists for national FFA awards. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa and OKC areas see growth in population. (Tulsa World)

A new deal brings development to Tulsa’s Arts District. (Tulsa World)

Engineers for Canoo are relocating to Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

A look at why basements are rare in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Shawnee filmmaker wins contest prize for his “bone-chilling” screenplay. (NewsOK)

The Jackson 5’s Tito Jackson plans a new business and reality show. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma State unveils a new statue depicting the man behind Pistol Pete. (KOSU)