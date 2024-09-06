Headlines: New temporary tag law, Shawnee superintendent investigation & Barnsdall High home opener

A new law requires metal license plates on cars within 10 days of purchase. (Oklahoma Voice)

Recount begins for Tulsa mayoral race. (Tulsa World)

Minimum wage state question moves to ballot, but not on November Fifth. (Tulsa World)

Muskogee Nation pushes back on standard tribal boundary signs. (KOSU)

Attorney General joins tribes in opposition to Pushmataha County power plant. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County is looking at options to pay for a new jail. (KOSU)

Public documents shine light on probe of Shawnee’s superintendent. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Ryan Walters announces federal grant for state schools. (Oklahoma Voice)

Regents propose a rule to prevent mandatory gender or sexual diversity training. (Tulsa World)

Report shows Oklahoma grads are staying in the state. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers hope boost in CareerTech funding reduces waitlist. (KOSU)

Drought conditions are getting worse in Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Reagan biopic includes appearance by Oklahoman Darci Lynne. (NewsOK)

Barnsdall High School holds its first home football game since a deadly tornado. (NewsOK)