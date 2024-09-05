Headlines: Bible mandate lawsuit, Oklahoma County jail & Pistol Pete statue

Lawsuit against Superintendent Ryan Walters’ Bible mandate returns to state court. (NewsOK)

Sapulpa and Union Schools confiscate guns on high school campuses. (Tulsa World)

TPS plans to work with Union Schools on GED classes. (Tulsa World)

Interim study looks for answers in juvenile justice system. (Tulsa World)

Commissioners for Oklahoma County seek to end impasse over new jail. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County officials are reevaluating the health care for their jail. (The Frontier)

Study looks at impact of Latino voters in upcoming General Election. (KOSU)

The search for Race Massacre graves moves west. (Tulsa World)

A new study shows the impact of traffic delays in OKC and Tulsa. (KOSU)

A Tillman hospital is looking at new construction after closing for eight years. (KOSU)

High ragweed levels could be increasing allergies. (NewsOK)

OSU is unveiling a new statue honoring Pistol Pete. (KOSU)