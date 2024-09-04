Headlines: Oklahoma Freedom Caucus, family planning money & Flaming Lips ballet

A coalition of Republicans wants to move the state legislature further to the right. (KOSU)

Election officials are considering a recount in the Tulsa mayoral race. (KWGS)

U.S. Supreme Court denies Oklahoma’s request for hearing on family planning money. (KOSU)

Judge calls for changes to Oklahoma’s consent decree on mental health in jails. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt and AG Drummond are at odds over the judge’s order. (Tulsa World)

A judge dismisses claims in Rogers County jail death lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County is considering options to pay for a new jail. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail Trust returns to full membership. (NewsOK)

Authorities arrest the man at the center of McGirt versus Oklahoma. (KOSU)

An Anadarko man faces charges in the breach of the U.S. Capitol. (NewsOK)

School district leaders are saying “no” to Superintendent Ryan Walters’ Bible mandate. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s largest schools are adding restrictions and bans on cellphones. (Oklahoma Voice)

OKC Apple Store workers hold informational picket. (NewsOK)

Love’s Travel Stops is donating more than a million dollars to OU and OSU. (NewsOK)

Migratory birds are beginning the exodus for warmer climates. (NewsOK)

Flaming Lips music is coming to the Oklahoma City Ballet. (NewsOK)