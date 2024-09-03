Headlines: Tulsa mayoral race, student vaping & Tulsa’s Great Raft Race

Tulsa’s two mayoral candidates reach out to Republican voters. (Tulsa World)

The Tulsa mayoral recount expects to cost $12K per day. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County’s Election Board is getting new security. (NewsOK)

Experts say Oklahoma’s laws make voting more difficult. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahomans buying or selling cars face a new tag law. (Tulsa World)

New law could help police officers with warrants. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma is finding itself in a complicated relationship with federal funding. (Oklahoma Watch)

Many Tulsans declare the grocery tax cut as “a win”. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma agencies are working to fight human trafficking. (NewsOK)

A state agency hopes to crack down on student vaping. (KOSU)

Oklahoma agriculture officials investigate death of horses in Elk City. (Oklahoma Voice)

Woman arrested at 2020 Trump rally begins trial. (KOSU)

Cleveland County Jail announces another inmate death. (NewsOK)

Parents and staff get email on Edmond’s flag stance. (NewsOK)

High absenteeism lingers as an unwanted presence in Oklahoma schools. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools pushes back its charters’ deadline. (Tulsa World)

New greenhouse at OKC school provides a learning space for the whole year. (NewsOK)

Tribes are working to reverse damage from boarding schools. (Tulsa World)

The Cherokee Tribe brings its 72nd National Holiday to an end. (KOSU)

State resources can help with utility costs. (NewsOK)

Paycom sees expansion despite pandemic. (NewsOK)

Tulsa looks to build a downtown convention center headquarters. (Tulsa World)

Newsweek names three chains in Oklahoma as America’s favorite retailers. (NewsOK)

Northeast OKC center celebrates reopening amid budget concerns. (NewsOK)

Zink Lake officially opens. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s Great Raft Race returns after a five-year hiatus. (Tulsa World)