Headlines: New charter school board, Race Massacre survivors & Fourth of July weather

A new board overseeing a Catholic charter school holds its first meeting Monday. (KOSU)

AG Gentner Drummond files motion to stop Title IX changes. (Tulsa World)

Retired admiral takes over leadership of the Oklahoma Veterans Department. (KOSU)

County Election Board faces free speech lawsuit from former member. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers refuse the governor’s call for study of policing on reservations. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt names a new chief of staff. (Tulsa World)

Race Massacre survivors appeal case to state’s high court and President Biden. (KOSU)

Judge finds state approved poultry farms without review. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Kiamichi crayfish is not going on the endangered list. (KOSU)

Tulsa is getting named the “Capital of Route 66”. (KOSU)

Edmond’s Life Church tops list of largest congregations in U.S. (NewsOK)

University of Tulsa opens business program to Cherokee women. (Tulsa World)

OKC is calling on volunteers to help clean the Oklahoma River. (KOSU)

Oklahoma could see storms over Independence Day. (NewsOK)