The KOSU Daily

Headlines: HB4156 impacts, Muscogee language app & severe storm damage

Published July 2, 2024 at 6:22 AM CDT
Local headlines for Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Immigrant groups are reacting to Oklahoma’s anti-illegal immigration law. (KOSU)

Five new laws took effect on Monday. (NewsOK)

A Lawmaker wants changes to elections ending in a tie. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters’ bible memo tests church and state limits. (NewsOK)

Three appointees join Ryan Walters on charter school board. (Tulsa World)

Two Black women are leading Oklahoma’s two largest school districts. (Oklahoma Voice)

Lawmakers are raising questions in a Department of Corrections contract deal. (NewsOK)

Authorities make an arrest in shooting outside Tulsa’s federal courthouse. (Tulsa World)

A new Tulsa tech hub could get $51M from the federal government. (Tulsa World)

An increase in abandoned pats is overwhelming the Tulsa animal shelter. (Tulsa World)

Muskogee language learning is coming to smartphones. (KOSU)

Storms are causing more damage in the southern plains including Oklahoma. (KOSU)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
