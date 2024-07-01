Headlines: Illegal immigration law, hunting/fishing licenses & Curbside Chronicle comics

Oklahoma’s new illegal immigration law hits a roadblock in federal court. (Oklahoma Voice)

A Federal agency sides with Miami against the GRDA. (Tulsa World)

The state fails to void the contract of a Catholic charter school. (KOSU)

Superintendent Ryan Walters’ bible mandate faces pushback. (Tulsa World)

Experts weigh in on Walters’ school memo. (NewsOK)

A Lawmaker calls new initiative petition laws restrictive. (NewsOK)

State Board of Education bars senator from executive session. (Tulsa World)

Two OKC churches are taking on Christian nationalism. (NewsOK)

The Ethics Commission plans to study rules on outside elections spending. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Veterans Commission considers closing 126 beds. (Oklahoma Voice)

Pilot program for tenants facing evictions yields results. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa selects site for low-barrier homeless shelter. (Tulsa World)

Bacone College files for bankruptcy. (KOSU)

Twelve colleges are increasing tuition and fees. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public School District wants to reduce absentee numbers. (Tulsa World)

OCPS looks forward to new year under new leadership. (NewsOK)

Studies show indigenous life expectancy is 17 years lower in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Osage Mineral Council votes to surpass the pay of Congress. (Tulsa World)

New Catholic guidelines seek to improve relations with Native Americans. (KOSU)

Prices for state hunting and fishing licenses are increasing. (KOSU)

A notorious motel in south OKC is getting torn down. (NewsOK)

Northeast Oklahoma cities see a variety of fireworks laws. (Tulsa World)

A new map shows drought conditions are mostly gone in the panhandle. (KOSU)

Triple digit heat is having an impact on Oklahomans suffering from homelessness. (KOSU)

Curbside Chronicle tells story of homelessness in comics. (KOSU)