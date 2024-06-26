Headlines: Catholic charter denied, Senate special session & Sellout Crowd Collapse

A Catholic charter school gets ruled unconstitutional by Oklahoma’s highest court. (KOSU)

State Senate plans special session. (Tulsa World)

Speaker McCall and Senator Mullin travel together to meet with constituents. (Tulsa World)

OG&E customer bills are increasing on July First. (NewsOK)

Solar energy company plans to build a plant near Tulsa International Airport. (Tulsa World)

Bacone College files for bankruptcy. (NewsOK)

OKC School Board approves leadership cuts. (NewsOK)

Three Oklahoma educators added to Hall of Fame class of 2024. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City Arts gets a grant to provide oral history of Black neighborhoods. (KOSU)

The Cherokee Nation is opening a park honoring Wilma Mankiller. (KOSU)

Summer Arts Institute opens doors for indigenous youth. (KOSU)

Philbrook Museum loses CEO to Seattle. (Tulsa World)

The rise and fall of America’s most ambitious sports media company. (The Frontier)