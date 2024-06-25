Headlines: Oklahoma heat advisories, controversial education rules & Nerding the Vote at Soonercon

Dangerous heat continues in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Heat wave impacts animals just as much as humans. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt approves controversial education rules. (NewsOK)

Stitt renames cabinet secretaries as “chief advisors”. (Oklahoma Voice)

Stitt’s chief of staff appointed as CEO of Regional University System. (Tulsa World)

Reproduction rights advocates march at the State Capitol. (NewsOK)

Election officials are dealing with a tie vote for Carter County Sheriff. (KOSU)

New voter registration numbers show a surge in independents. (Tulsa World)

Inmate dispute over mental health drags on in Tulsa County. (Tulsa World)

Firefighters contain north Tulsa landfill blaze. (Tulsa World)

Summer school programs begin in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Cyclists celebrate their journey along the Trail of Tears. (KOSU)

Oklahoma musician Zach Bryan plans to take his tour to local bars. (Tulsa World)

Potawatomi Fire retains title. (KOSU)

Voter registration group hopes to harness “nerd” power at Soonercon. (NewsOK)