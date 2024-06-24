© 2024 KOSU
Federal education grants, tornado recovery & Southwest Airlines

Published June 24, 2024 at 6:28 AM CDT
Local headlines for Monday, June 24, 2024

Report details nearly $1.4 million in federal grants left unused by Oklahoma's education department (KOSU)

Chickasaw Nation launches $6 million recovery campaign for Marietta and Sulphur (KOSU)

Southwest Airlines flight drops unexpectedly low over Yukon, triggering safety warning (KOSU)

Oklahoma Attorney General responds to federal immigration lawsuit (KOSU)

Gov. Kevin Stitt withdraws his higher education pick, selects someone new (KOSU)

Livestock groups call on Congress to restore labeling requirements for meat products (Harvest Public Media)

OKC Zoo debuts new master plan expansion (OKC Zoo)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
