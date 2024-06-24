Federal education grants, tornado recovery & Southwest Airlines
Local headlines for Monday, June 24, 2024
Report details nearly $1.4 million in federal grants left unused by Oklahoma's education department (KOSU)
Chickasaw Nation launches $6 million recovery campaign for Marietta and Sulphur (KOSU)
Southwest Airlines flight drops unexpectedly low over Yukon, triggering safety warning (KOSU)
Oklahoma Attorney General responds to federal immigration lawsuit (KOSU)
Gov. Kevin Stitt withdraws his higher education pick, selects someone new (KOSU)
Livestock groups call on Congress to restore labeling requirements for meat products (Harvest Public Media)
OKC Zoo debuts new master plan expansion (OKC Zoo)