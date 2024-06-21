© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Ryan Walters, Arkansas manhunt & PlatePay

Published June 21, 2024 at 7:17 AM CDT
Local headlines for Friday, June 21, 2024

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Gov. Kevin Stitt’s new executive order limiting public spending on self promotes does not apply to him (Fox 25)

A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Oklahoma is arrested after a two-day manhunt (Associated Press)

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority director makes case for PlatePay to tribal leaders (Tulsa World)

Troubled private prison in Lawton terminates contract with state (Oklahoma Voice)

After Oklahoma banned some state-funded DEI initiatives, schools renamed offices and shuffled jobs (The Frontier)

Financial relief for farmers hit by toxic 'forever chemicals' may be included in farm bill (Harvest Public Media)

