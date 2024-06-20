© 2024 KOSU
Headlines: Medical marijuana laws, primary elections impact & OKANA Resort

Published June 20, 2024 at 6:27 AM CDT
Local headlines for Thursday, June 20, 2024

Medical marijuana laws are taking effect this year. (KOSU)

New law standardizes sentencing for certain felony crimes. (Tulsa World)

Primaries turn out not-so-safe for incumbents. (Tulsa World)

Senate leadership stands in limbo after elections. (Tulsa World)

Dark money played a role in ousting Senate leader-elect. (NewsOK)

Ethics Commission settles with Make Oklahoma Great Again PAC. (Oklahoma Voice)

Oklahoma postal workers call for more protections amid increase in violence. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City annexes 320 acres for a future “mega-site”. (NewsOK)

Bridge over Oklahoma River will connect trails to OKANA Resort. (NewsOK)

