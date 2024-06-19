Headlines: Election results, Stitt’s “chief advisors” & celebrating Juneteenth

Primary elections come with some surprises. (KOSU)

Tulsa County District 2 races are heading to runoffs. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma tribes are showing their financial clout in elections. (NewsOK)

Stitt finds a way to sidestep the ban on dual office holders. (KOSU)

Education groups call on Stitt to veto rule on accreditation. (NewsOK)

The program to partially privatize Medicaid is getting mixed reactions. (Tulsa World)

State Auditor raises concerns over small town misspending. (KOSU)

Appellate court reverses ruling on gender designations ban. (Tulsa World)

Cattle numbers drop to their lowest in decades. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City leaders gather to mark the end of MAPS3 and start of MAPS4. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Superintendent predicts test scores won’t improve. (Tulsa World)

Aviation classes come to Oklahoma schools for third year. (NewsOK)

Apple TV’s “Fancy Dance” filmed in Oklahoma comes to streaming this month. (KOSU)

Juneteenth provides a chance for remembrance and revival. (NewsOK)