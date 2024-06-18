Headlines: HB1775 temporary hold, primary elections & “Outsiders” at the Tony’s

Judge issues halt for state’s ban on teaching race and gender issues. (NewsOK)

AG Drummond files response to challenge of state’s illegal immigration law. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt denounces settlement over inmate mental health. (Tulsa World)

Parole Board denies clemency for Richard Rojem, Jr. (The Frontier)

Oklahomans are heading to the polls for local elections and primaries. (KOSU)

Outside spending soars during the 2024 election cycle. (Oklahoma Watch)

Cherokee voters reject a constitutional convention. (KOSU)

Tensions flare over budget at meeting with sheriff. (NewsOK)

Tillman County sheriff dies after motorcycle crash. (NewsOK)

State regulators are considering a rate hike from OG&E. (KOSU)

Tulsa Transition Academy is getting a new location in August. (Tulsa World)

“The Outsiders” wins best musical at the Tony Awards. (Tulsa World)