Headlines: Tribal tag compacts, native digital center & “Pretendians” podcast

Published June 10, 2024 at 6:31 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Monday, June 10, 2024

Governor Stitt offers a model license tag compact with tribes. (Tulsa World)

Effort to solve homelessness returns after axed by Governor Stitt. (Tulsa World)

Corporation Commissioners will decide on nearly 14% rate hike from OG&E. (NewsOK)

Three Republicans in the upcoming primary for Corporation Commissioner. (Tulsa World)

Upcoming Tulsa-area primary will pick nominees for U.S. House races. (Tulsa World)

Congressman Lucas faces two challengers in upcoming primaries. (NewsOK)

Two Democrats hope to get endorsement from voters in Tulsa’s HD73. (Tulsa World)

OKC Voters could decide on regional rail system. (NewsOK)

Democratic and Republican candidates vie for Tulsa County Commission seat. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa County officials were warned a year ago about juvenile center issues. (Tulsa World)

Lexington Prison staff members face charges over assault. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma sheriff faces charges of embezzlement and bribery. (KOSU)

Catholic Church gives line of credit to St. Isidore Charter School for legal fees. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa-area schools win grants for opioid abatement. (Tulsa World)

Town of Sulphur works to comeback after storms. (NewsOK)

Experts say it’s been a busy year for severe weather in the central U.S. (KOSU)

Tulsa Transition Academy looks for a new site. (Tulsa World)

Electronic health records at St. John Medical Center go back online. (Tulsa World)

Hospitals are getting targeted in cybercrimes. (Tulsa World)

New center hopes to bridge the digital divide in tribal areas. (KOSU)

Cherokee Nation opens new community center in Kenwood. (KOSU)

A stormy housing market is favorable for some, turbulent for others. (NewsOK)

NEA grants help make arts diverse. (NewsOK)

Lyric Theatre takes its productions all over Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Tree climbers compete in Owen Park. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Tough cyclists bring celebration over the weekend. (Tulsa World)

Twelve cyclists re-create the Trail of Tears. (Tulsa World)

“Pretendians” podcast sets its sites on Governor Stitt. (KOSU)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
